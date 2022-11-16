Healthiest Protein Bars That Pack Clean, Whole-Food Ingredients

7. RXBar Get It

Made with a few simple ingredients—egg whites for protein, nuts for texture, and dates to bind it all together—these bars couldn’t be simpler or tastier. The dates add a subtle, natural sweetness as well as a nice, chewy texture. Its maple sea salt flavor is a home run made with a touch of maple water reminiscent of waffles.

Maple Sea Salt: 220 calories, 12 grams protein, 4 grams fiber

[$27.99, box of 12 bars; shop.rxbar.com]

