Healthiest Protein Bars That Pack Clean, Whole-Food Ingredients

8. Transparent Labs UNCUT High Protein Energy Bars Get It

Transparent labs made this bar with a 2:1:1 ratio of carbs, protein, and fat for the perfect fuel blend when you need it most. They also use only high-quality, real ingredients free of soy, artificial sweeteners, unhealthy oils, and sugar alcohols. It’s a nutritious, satisfying treat any time of day that’ll help you go the extra mile.

Chocolate Coffee Bar: 280 calories, 16 grams protein, 3 grams fiber

[$29.99, box of 12 bars; transparentlabs.com]

