Food & Drink

Healthiest Protein Bars That Pack Clean, Whole-Food Ingredients

Transparent Labs UNCUT High Protein Energy Bars Chocolate Coffee Bar
8
Courtesy Image 6 / 8

8. Transparent Labs UNCUT High Protein Energy Bars

Get It

Transparent labs made this bar with a 2:1:1 ratio of carbs, protein, and fat for the perfect fuel blend when you need it most. They also use only high-quality, real ingredients free of soy, artificial sweeteners, unhealthy oils, and sugar alcohols. It’s a nutritious, satisfying treat any time of day that’ll help you go the extra mile.

Chocolate Coffee Bar: 280 calories, 16 grams protein, 3 grams fiber

[$29.99, box of 12 bars; transparentlabs.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink