Healthiest Protein Bars That Pack Clean, Whole-Food Ingredients

9. Perfect BarGet It
Perfect Bars might just be exactly that—especially their OG peanut butter bar (our favorite) packed with nutritious benefits from peanuts (fiber, protein, wholesome fats, magnesium, etc.) and a whopping 17 grams of protein per bar. It contains over 20 superfood ingredients, sweetened only with organic honey. Note: You have to keep these in the fridge since they’re made of whole-food ingredients.
Peanut Butter Bar: 340 calories, 17 grams protein 3 grams fiber
[$24, box of 8 bars; perfectsnacks.com]
