By the time you graduated from preschool, you’d already heard it too many times—but the mantra holds true: Breakfast really is the most important meal. Aside from those who choose to intermittent fast, breakfast is integral to giving your body and brain the energy it needs to conquer your day. Sure, the best option is to cook something fresh or meal-prep your morning power fix. But let’s be real, who has time for that every day? The solution: Stock up on the healthiest store-bought breakfasts.

By keeping your pantry, fridge, and freezer full of grab-and-go meals, you can bypass the time suck of cooking without sacrificing your nutrition. The only “work” you have to do consists of adding milk the night before for energy- and fiber-rich overnight oats, nuking portable burritos and eggs, popping a waffle in the toaster, and grabbing a smoothie on your way out the door.

When shopping for the healthiest store-bought breakfasts, you want to look for meals that have complex and natural carbohydrates for long-lasting energy, low added sugar to prevent energy crashes, and some type of protein.

Here are the healthiest store-bought breakfasts that are nutritious and downright tasty.

22 Healthiest Store-Bought Breakfast for Meals on the Go

1. Oats Overnight Green Apple Cinnamon

Oats Overnight’s spoon-free formula is soy and gluten free, non-GMO, and has zero preservatives. Each serving is packed with over 20 g protein (regular oatmeal has approximately 6g) and ingredients such as chia seeds, flax, maca powder, and real fruit. You won’t have flavor fatigue, as the brand offers over 20 flavors including classics like Mixed Berries, Maple Pancakes, and Banana Bread as well as less traditional ones like S’mores, Boston Cream, and Peach Upside.

Macros in 1 serving Green Apple Cinnamon:

Calories: 290

Carbs: 39g

Total Sugar: 5g

Protein: 22g

[$60 for 24 packets; oatsovernight.com]

Get it

2. Fuel For Fire Portable Smoothies

Fuel for Fire Smoothies are a convenient option for hectic mornings. Compact and portable, they conveniently fit into lunch boxes and backpacks for ferrying kids between school and extracurriculars; they’re also great for adults who scramble to the office after early-morning gym sessions. Long-lasting energy and 10 g plant or whey protein isolate provide high-quality protein. They’ll keep you full and energized, helping to mitigate midday fatigue.

Macros in 1 serving Strawberry Banana:

Calories: 110

Carbs: 15 g

Added Sugar: 0 g

Protein: 10 g

[$18 for a 6 pack; fuelforfire.com]

Get it

3. Nellie’s Free Range Sous Vide Egg Bites

Nellie’s sous vide egg cups are the first and only certified humane egg bite. These are the perfect grab-and-go protein solution in the morning—or any time of day. Choose among Uncured Ham + Swiss, Broccoli + Cheddar, Uncured Bacon + Pepper Jack, and Sausage + Cheddar. Each container has two servings.

Macros for 1 serving of Uncured Ham + Swiss:

Calories: 90

Carbs: 1g

Added Sugar: 0g

Protein: 7g

[Price varies, search local distributor; nelliesfreerange.com]

Get it

4. Real Good Breakfast Sandwich Bacon, Egg & Cheese

A breakfast sammy sans grains or gluten…can it be? Sure can. Real Good uses cauliflower buns for its take on “cheesy bread.” Each sandwich provides 4 g carbs and 22 g protein. They’re like your favorite Starbucks BEC drive-through order, only better for you.

Macros in 1 Bacon, Egg & Cheese:

Calories: 310

Carbs: 7g

Added Sugar: 0g

Protein: 19g

[$10 for a box; realgoodfoods.com]

Get it

5. Simple Mills Nutty Banana Bread Soft Baked Bars

These grab-and-go bars are studded with nuts, seeds, and fruit, delivering the texture of a home-baked treat but without all the added sugar. Its natural sweetness comes from molasses and organic coconut nectar. They’re certified gluten-, grain-, soy-, corn-, dairy-, and gums/emulsifiers-free.

Macros in 1 Nutty Banana Bread Bar:

Calories: 160

Carbs: 17g

Added Sugar: 6g

Protein: 3g

[$6 for a box; simplemills.com]

Get it

6. Purely Elizabeth Blueberry Walnut Superfood Oat Cup with Collagen

Single serve cups take the guesswork out of portion control for an easy, nourishing breakfast that’s convenient at home or on the go. These cups are made with bovine collagen (great for hair, skin, and nails) and a blend of oats, quinoa, amaranth, chia, and flax for 5 g fiber to start the day. Superfoods made super-convenient.

Macros in Blueberry Walnut Superfood Oat Cup:

Calories: 230

Carbs: 37g

Added Sugar: 6g

Protein: 9g

[$34 for a 12 Pack; purelyelizabeth.com]

Get it

7. Siggi’s Nonfat Drinkable Yogurt Raspberry

Single-serve drinkable yogurts aren’t just for picky kids. Siggi’s makes the portable, probiotic-packed (7 billion live cultures, to be specific) breakfast or snack suitable for adults by skipping the artificial sweeteners and using only milk from family farms that steer clear of growth hormones like rBST. It’s a great way to promote good gut health.

Macros in 1 bottle Raspberry:

Calories: 80

Carbs: 15g

Added Sugar: 6g

Protein: 6g

[Price varies, search local distributor; siggis.com]

Get it

8. Soylent Drink Creamy Chocolate Shake

Soylent makes as close to a complete-meal-in-a-bottle as you can get. This tasty chocolate shake contains plant-based protein, 28 vitamins and minerals, slow-burning carbs, and healthy fats for sustained energy. Flavors include Banana, Vanilla, Mint Chocolate, Strawberry, Cafe Mocha, and more.

Macros in 1 bottle Creamy Chocolate Shake:

Calories: 400

Carbs: 36g

Added Sugar: 1g

Protein: 20g

[$45 for 12 bottles; soylent.com]

Get it

9. Good Culture Wildberry Probiotic Smoothie

Good Culture combines pasture-raised kefir with 35 billion live and active cultures to keep your gut happy. Each smoothie has 7 g protein and no added sugar.

Macros in 1 Wildberry Probiotic Smoothie:

Calories: 140

Carbs: 16g

Added Sugar: 0g

Protein: 7g

[Price varies, search local distributor; goodculture.com]

Get it

10. Red’s Chicken Apple Sausage Egg’Wich

A unique spin on the classic breakfast sandwich, this breadless “egg’wich” is made with two fluffy cage-free egg patties and a sweet and savory chicken apple sausage patty for a protein-packed (15 g) breakfast on the go or at home.

Macros in 1 Apple Sausage Egg’Wich:

Calories: 200

Carbs: 3g

Added Sugar: 0g

Protein: 15g

[Price varies, search local distributor; redsallnatural.com]

Get it

11. Evol Foods Sausage, Egg & Smoked Gouda Burrito

Featuring cage-free eggs and antibiotic-free roasted chicken, this delicious breakfast burrito provides 13 g protein. Roasted potato, gouda, and caramelized onion provide layers and layers of flavor. If you need a hearty breakfast, this is your best bet.

Macros in 1 Sausage, Egg & Smoked Gouda Burrito:

Calories: 280

Carbs: 37g

Added Sugar: 0g

Protein: 12g

[Price varies, search local distributor; evolfoods.com]

Get it

12. Over Easy Breakfast Bar Apple Cinnamon

Have a sweet tooth? We’d never recommend apple pie for breakfast, but this breakfast bar delivers all those flavors in a healthy package. It’s naturally sweetened with honey and full of protein and fiber.

Macros in 1 Apple Cinnamon bar:

Calories: 220

Carbs: 26g

Added Sugar: 6g

Protein: 9g

[$33 per 12-bar box; overeasyfoods.com]

Get it

13. Vital Farms Pasture Raised Hard Boiled Eggs

Vital Farms saves you big time. They boil ethical eggs, pre-peel them, and package pairs with tiny travel salt and pepper. They’re perfect for breakfast on the run as well as pre- or post-workout.

Macros for 2 eggs:

Calories: 120

Carbs: 0 g

Added Sugar: 0 g

Protein: 12 g

[Price varies, search local distributor; vitalfarms.com]

Get it

14. HOLOS Organic Overnight Meusli Peanuts + Maple

HOLOS is a creamy, crunchy organic overnight muesli (kinda like oatmeal). It’s a blend of organic whole grains, nuts, seeds, spices, and dried fruit that comes in five distinct flavors (Chai, Apple + Cinnamon, Peanuts + Maple, Vanilla, and Cocoa). Just add the milk of your choice, soak overnight, and enjoy anywhere.

Macros in 1 pouch Meusli Peanuts + Maple:

Calories: 400

Carbs: 45g

Added Sugar: 2g

Protein: 20 g

[$65 for a 12 pack; us.liveholos.com]

Get it

15. Kachava Daily Superblend Chocolate

Think of this as an all-in-one powder to get your day going: It’s got plant protein, super greens, omegas and healthy fats, vitamins and minerals, probiotics, fiber, digestive enzymes, and more—packing over 85 superfoods and nutrients. Shake or give it a whirl in the blender with water or your milk of choice.

Macros in 2 scoops of Superblend Chocolate:

Calories: 240

Carbs: 25g

Added Sugar: 7g

Protein: 25g

[$69.95 per 15-meal bag; kachava.com]

Get it

16. Sweet Earth Frozen Protein Lover’s Breakfast Bowl

This microwave bowl is loaded with cage-free eggs, plant-based sausage and bacon, and is the perfect start to your day if you don’t feel like cracking an egg or chopping up veg.

Macros in 1 Protein Lover’s Breakfast Bowl:

Calories: 300

Carbs: 23g

Added Sugar: 0g

Protein: 21g

[Price varies, search local distributor; goodnes.com]

Get it

17. Kashi Go Wild Frozen Blueberry Protein Waffles

Who doesn’t love waffles in the morning? Kashi makes them even better for you with the taste of real blueberries inside fluffy protein waffles. They’re packed with 13 g protein but taste so good you won’t think they’re good for you.

Macros in 2 Blueberry Waffles:

Calories: 210

Carbs: 20g

Added Sugar: 4g

Protein: 13g

[Price varies, search local distributor; kashi.com]

Get it

18. Wyman’s Just Fruit & Greek Yogurt Bites Wild Blueberries

Frozen Greek yogurt and wild blueberries that pack 33 percent more anthocyanins than ordinary blueberries make this the perfect breakfast booster. All you have to do is defrost and eat on the go. Add to your overnight oats or a smoothie in the morning—or snack alone.

Macros in 1 cup:

Calories: 45

Carbs: 10g

Added Sugar: 4g

Protein: <1g

[Price varies, search local distributor; wymans.com]

Get it

19. OWYN Protein Shakes Cold Brew Coffee Flavor

OWYN shakes are ideal for on-the-go nutrition with 20 g plant protein. Each shake is made with allergen-friendly ingredients, a multi-source plant protein blend, superfood greens, and vegan omega 3s.

Macros in 1 Cold Brew Shake:

Calories: 180

Carbs: 11g

Added Sugar: 5g

Protein: 20g

[$35 for 12 bottles; liveowyn.com]

Get it

20. Phyll Greenfest Fruit and Greens Smoothie

Phyl’s ready-to-drink fruit and greens smoothies provide convenient options to get healthy and nutritious fruits and veggies on the go. Three smoothie options each provide a whole serving of vegetables—including 15 g plant-based protein and a clean nutrition label including no added sugars or sweeteners. Greenfest has a palate-pleasing blend of kiwi, apple, mango, banana, kale, spinach, and cucumber. You can also nab Chocolate or Mixed Berry.

Macros in 1 smoothie:

Calories: 260

Carbs: 33g

Added Sugar: 0g

Protein: 15g

[$30 for a 6 pack; phyll.com]

Get it

21. Evergreen Whole Grain Mini Waffles Pumpkin & Pecan

Evergreen mini waffles are great for anyone, any age. They’re packed with whole grains, sweetened by honey, and flavored only with real fruits, vegetables, nuts, and spices. All flavors have 12 or fewer ingredients. Other standouts include Zucchini & Carrot, Peanut Butter Banana Bread, Mixed Berry & Almond, and Chocolate Chip & Matcha.

Macros in 3 Pumpkin & Pecan Waffles:

Calories: 100

Carbs: 27g

Added Sugar: 7g

Protein: 6g

[$10 per 9-waffle box; eatevergreen.com]

Get it

22. Kite Hill Greek-Style Plant-Based Yogurt

Kit Hill Yogurts offer up to 17 g plant protein in every serving. They can be enjoyed alone, in a smoothie, or with your favorite toppings. It’s thick in texture, rich in taste, and available in delicious varieties.

Macros in 1 serving Unsweetened Vanilla:

Calories: 120

Carbs: 4g

Added Sugar: 0g

Protein: 15g

[Price varies, search local distributor; kite-hill.com]

Get it

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!