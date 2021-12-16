Hearty, Healthy Backpacking Meals Worth Stashing in Your Pack

Is your jaw tired of gnawing on bags of trail mix? Can’t stomach another greasy meat stick or soggy PB&J? There’s a new breed of healthy backpacking meals light enough to stash in your pack but hearty enough to fill your stomach on your next backcountry treks, thru-hike or camping trip. Spork not included.

Hearty, Healthy Backpacking Meals You’ll Actually Look Forward to Eating

1. Trailtopia

This isn’t a soupy pouch of over-salted broth. This Chicken Cashew Curry ($9.99) is a saucy standout full of hearty chunks of chicken, rice, nuts and lots of warming curry spices (though we’d be remiss not to admit to sprinkling on a little salt). With 720 calories and 38 grams protein, it’s enough sustenance for two to split for lunch—or a solo adventurer to enjoy as a super-satisfying, post-backpacking supper. Is it as good as takeout from your favorite Thai place? No. Is it damn close and does it hit the spot when you’re zapped from a long day of trekking? Absolutely.

[$9.99; trailtopia.com]

2. PackIt Gourmet

Tearing into the dehydrated packet of Gourmet Diner Deluxe Eggs With Sausage ($9.59) had us feeling like Matt Damon in The Martian—dubious and filled with dread. But after soaking the powdered contents in cold water, then cooking in a skillet, we were overjoyed to find the ingredients take form (pork sausage! mushrooms! peppers!)—and on par with our regular Saturday morning scramble. With 460 calories and 24 grams protein, this hormone- and antibiotic-free breakfast packs enough energy to keep you revved till lunch. Speaking of which, nab the Texas State Fair Chili ($12.99). It’s studded with red beans, diced tomatoes and smoky peppers—plus a topping pack of shredded cheese, hot sauce and Fritos. This checks all our boxes as far as healthy backpacking meals are concerned.