Healthy Coffee Additives to Supercharge Your Cup of Joe

Coffee is one of the top beverages consumed around the world (other than water, of course). It’s routine for most—and somewhat of a religion to others. It helps you power through the afternoon slump and get amped for a workout. Coffee alone has many benefits, but can also get a bad rap due to its caffeine content. Coffee contains magnesium and potassium, which helps the human body use insulin, regulating blood sugar levels. Coffee is the best natural source of caffeine and, in moderation (one to three cups a day), helps you focus and can even improve mental alertness. Coffee and espresso also contain some of the highest natural sources of antioxidants that can help protect your body from free radicals. But creamers can turn healthy coffee into a sugar bomb.

If you’re looking to get even more benefits out of your daily cup of Joe (cause why not?), there are many functional ingredients that can be added to increase nutrients. From cinnamon to collagen, take a look at some of the best functional powders and ingredients for a healthy coffee boost.

Healthy Coffee Additives to Supercharge Your Java

1. MUD\WTR

Recommended serving: 1 tablespoon daily

Why it’s good for you: MUD\WTR is a unique mix of all-organic ingredients: cacao, masala chai, turmeric, cinnamon, and sea salt, and chaga, cordyceps, reishi, and lion’s mane mushrooms. Although they suggest this blend can be used as a coffee alternative for those looking to limit caffeine, it can be used as an extra boost to coffee as well. The delicious blend of ingredients provides many researched functional benefits including enhanced mood, mental performance, recovery, and immune support, as well as reduced inflammation and overall health.

[$40 ; mudwtr.com]

2. Respect des Fonds Focus

Recommended serving: 1 scoop daily

Why it’s good for you: Respect Focus is a mixture of potent adaptogens to help boost your overall mental clarity and cognition. This complex blend boasts powerful extracts including astragalus (herb), organic ashwagandha root (Ayurvedic herb), lion’s mane mushroom (adaptogen), shilajit, schisdandra berry, bacopa (herb), rhodiola (herb), and L-theanine (amino acid). Although you may have trouble pronouncing those ingredients, the function of them will help you focus and provide mental clarity.

[$45; respectdesfonds.co]

3. Hanah Life Coffee Boost

Recommended serving: 1 rounded teaspoon daily

Why it’s good for you: Hanah coffee boost is a blend of herbal nootropics, compounds thought to boost cognitive function. Amp up your morning coffee with ashwagandha, caopa monnieri, and macuna pruriens. These three ingredients can help improve focus and concentration, alleviate stress, and help calm the nervous system. It also helps ease the spike-and-crash effect caffeine can have.

[$43; hanahlife.com]

4. Suwink Cacao Clarity

Recommended serving: 1 teaspoon daily

Why it’s good for you: Cacao Clarity is packed with natural caffeine-free energizers like maca, reishi and lion’s mane with cinnamon and cacao for rich flavor. The powder provides a natural boost of clarity and focus without an energy crash. It mixes well into your favorite coffee (hot or cold) for some plant-powered wellness.

[$35; sunwink.com]

5. Momentous Collagen Peptides

Recommended serving: 1 scoop daily

Why it’s good for you: This product combines two high-quality collagen sources, as well as vitamin C, which improves absorption. Collagen is one of the most abundant proteins found in the human body, ensuring the strength, elasticity, and regeneration of our connective tissues, including skin, tendons, ligaments, cartilage, and bones. The amino acids needed for collagen synthesis are different from the amino acids needed for muscle synthesis, therefore it may be beneficial to add to your coffee routine.

[$55; livemomentous.com]

6. Laird Superfood Creamer with Functional Mushrooms

Recommended serving: 1 tablespoon daily

Why it’s good for you: This powder combines the power of chaga, cordyceps, lion’s mane, and maitake mushrooms. The nutrients from these mushrooms have been used for hundreds of years and have been studied for their support of the immune system, athletic performance, energy, cognition, and overall health and vitality. Laid Superfood Creamers also contain a full range of MCT’s. It’s an easy addition to your coffee to contribute to overall wellness and keep your body and mind fueled.

[From $12; lairdsuperfood.com]

7. Raw, Organic Ceylon Cinnamon

Cinnamon has been used medicinally for thousands of years. It contains many phenolic compounds, flavonoids, and antioxidants that make it one of the most beneficial spices—plus it tastes great in coffee. Ceylon cinnamon is less common than cassia cinnamon. They appear to be similar in health benefits, however cassia contains a lot of coumarin, which can be toxic in large quantities. It’s safer to choose ceylon if you eat a lot of cinnamon.

[From $14; healthytruth.com]

8. Raw, Organic Fair-Trade Cocoa

In addition to its amazing flavor, cocoa has over 40 times the antioxidant value of blueberries, making it the highest plant-based source of iron (non-heme, so must be paired with vitamin C). It’s a great source of magnesium, and can help as a natural mood elevator and antidepressant.

[$15; wildfoods.co]

9. Raw Turmeric Root

Turmeric is well known for its wide range of benefits; it’s been found to help ease the symptoms of depression and arthritis due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties; calm gut issues; and may help your immune system and potentially alleviate signs of aging and free radical damage. Although the active ingredient, curcumin, is poorly absorbed, adding this to your coffee can potentially help if consistently taken.

[From $10; healthytruth.com]

10. Organic Maca Root Powder

Maca is a Peruvian plant and cruciferous vegetable in the same family as broccoli, cabbage, and kale. Maca has been used for generations for a number of studied benefits including boosting endurance and energy, improving mood, memory, helping fight free radicals and potentially even boosting libido and fertility. It has an earthy flavor and is an easy add to coffee.

[From $23; kos.com]

