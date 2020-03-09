The vending machine is not your friend. For an afternoon pick-me-up, grab one of these healthy snacks. They have the power to push you through your workday—and evening workout.

1. Natural All-Day Energy

Cherrish Tart Cherry Juice

With 96 Montmorency (tart) and sweet cherries in each bottle, Cherrish offers energy without the crash of another cup of coffee, lessens post-workout soreness, and even helps you sleep.

[$26 for 6; cherrish.net]

2. Hidden Veggies

Ark Foods Cauli Mac + Cheese

Tastier than a bag of crudités, this is a great way to crowbar extra veg into your diet. The 140-calorie heat-and-eat dish has a big helping of vitamin C and fiber. For best results, add hot sauce.

[$6; arkfoods.com]

3. Red Meat Swap

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky

If lunch was heavy on animal protein, opt for a light, nutritious snack. Mushrooms are meaty and carry umami flavor, making them a good stand-in for beef. Plus, ’shrooms contain more filling fiber.

[$9; mushroomjerky.com]

4. Low Carb Crunch

Flock Rotisserie Chicken Chips

Great for people watching carbs, a 170-calorie bag has 12 grams of protein and no sugar. They’re made from chicken skins, and a portion of proceeds go to hunger nonprofit Heifer International.

[$3; flockfoods.com]

5. Pescatarian Protein

Goodfish Crispy Salmon Skins

Environmentally friendly, these chips use Alaskan salmon skins that are a by-product of fishing. They undergo a proprietary frying process to retain omega-3 fat, which cold-water fish are coveted for.

[$3; goodfish.com]

