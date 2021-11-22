Gift Award-Winning Whiskeys and an Interactive Whiskey Mentoring Experience

This article was produced in partnership with Heaven’s Door

Whiskey is a great gift for a friend or family member. Present it to whoever’s hosting a holiday party and you’ll be praised all night long. After all, who wouldn’t want a bottle of nuanced, delicious whiskey? Even better is three bottles providing an intriguing variety. The good folks at Heaven’s Door recently introduced what it calls the Heaven’s Door Trilogy Collection.

Bob Dylan’s highly awarded whiskey, Heaven’s Door makes gifting foolproof by giving you exactly this.

The collection is a real show-stopper and is sure to appeal to the whiskey lovers in your life—both aficionados and novices alike. The box itself is like a piece of art that brings forth memories of opening classic vinyl albums. But instead of music, they’ll be treated to whiskey in this unique collection. All good things come in threes. Why shouldn’t whiskey?

The collection features the brand’s three award-winning expressions: Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Double Barrel Whiskey, and Straight Rye Whiskey, each in 200ml bottles. Like a flight of high-quality whiskeys, this lets you try them all before grabbing a full-sized bottle of your favorite—or all three, if you can’t decide.

If you didn’t know it already, on top of changing the music landscape with songs like “Tangled Up In Blue” and “Blowin’ In The Wind,” Dylan is also an accomplished artist. Each bottle in the Heaven’s Door Trilogy Collection (as well as every other expression from the brand) features the welded iron gate artwork the legendary singer crafts at his studio, Black Buffalo Ironworks, in Malibu, California.

While Bob Dylan is the inspiration for the brand, Heaven’s Door Master Blender Ryan Perry is the man in charge of sourcing and blending whiskeys to create these memorable, award-winning whiskeys.