Help Those Affected in Western Kentucky by the Recent Tornado With This Auction on 14 Fantastic Liquor Bottles

Recently, the news was telling us all about the horrible tornado that ravaged Western Kentucky. It would be a truly unfortunate event any time, but it has a specific pain happening in the holiday season. Luckily you can do something about it in the spirit of the season by taking part in an auction held by the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit.

One of the many businesses that were completely torn asunder by this horrible tornado was Carr’s Steakhouse. Standing in Downtown Mayfield for many years, the owners were lucky enough to get everyone out of the building before the tornado hit so no lives were lost. But the building was still destroyed and left almost nothing in its wake.

The building wasn’t completely empty though. Somehow, 14 bottles of top-tier liquor bottles managed to survive the onslaught the tornado brought. And as a way to help those that were grievously affected by the event. Many of whom are the 29 employees with 22 children of Carr’s Steakhouse.

The 14 bottles that Carr’s Steakhouse has donated to the auction are as follows:

Angel’s Envy

Blue Run High Rye (two)

Bardstown Bourbon Co. Discovery Series

Duke Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Ingram River Aged Flagship Bourbon

Knob Creek 15-year

Maker’s Mark

Maker’s Mark 75th Anniversary Keeneland edition (2011)

Russell’s Reserve 10-year (two)

Russell’s Reserve 10-year signed by Master Distiller Jimmy Russell (2004)

W.B. Saffell (produced by Wild Turkey)

Woodford Reserve 135th Kentucky Derby commemorative (2009)

That’s a great selection of booze and they should fetch a pretty penny in this auction. The kind of money that’ll certainly increase the already generated $1.7 million the Benefit has already raised for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Even more so since 12 of the 14 distillers responsible for these bottles have pledged to match any donations made for their bottles up to $10,000.

All of this is a great cause and one that truly fits into the spirit of the season. If you want to make a donation and aim for one of these fantastic bottles for a good cause, you need to act fast. The auction comes to an end today at 10 pm on December 21st, 2021. So head on over there now to make your mark this holiday.

Get It: Take part in the auction at the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit today!

