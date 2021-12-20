Here’s How to Win Starbucks for the Next 30 Years

This article was produced in partnership with Starbucks

There are certain scents and tastes we associate with the holidays. The tingle of peppermint, the sweet rush of caramel, the nuttiness of chestnuts and pralines. Whether it’s a Peppermint Mocha, an Irish Cream Cold Brew, or a Caramel Brulée Latte, Starbucks reminds us of our favorite holiday memories while leaving room for new traditions. Here’s one: How about enjoying these holiday flavors—and all the other drinks and treats Starbucks has to offer—for free for the next 30 years?

That’s the grand opportunity behind the annual Starbucks For Life game. Yep, ten lucky winners will receive the ticket to merriment (or at least, extreme happiness): it’s also a gift that truly keeps on giving. And there are more than 2.7 million other runners-up prizes. Here’s how to score big at Starbucks:

1. Become a “Regular” and Reap the Rewards

It all begins with the Starbucks app available on your iPhone or Android. Download the Starbucks app and become a Starbucks Rewards Member. That way, you’ll have access to Starbucks in a way that feels personalized to you. Through the app, you can customize your beverages to your heart’s content—no more memorizing your favorite order. Once you’re a Starbucks Rewards member, you can start playing Starbucks For Life!

2. Aim for the Stars

Starbucks Rewards is Starbucks’ way of giving back to its most loyal customers. With qualifying purchases at participating Starbucks, you’ll earn Stars, and they can add up: 25 Stars earns you a drink customization, like an extra espresso shot, dairy substitute or a dash of your favorite syrup. You can also earn your way up to a free lunch item or Starbucks packaged coffee. Yes, it’s that easy. You’ll be seeing Stars in no time.

3. Compete to Earn 2.7 Million Prizes

To play Starbucks For Life, open up the Starbucks app and spin the Snow Globe. You’ll be greeted by fun characters, such as Ginger Brad or Betty the Yeti—who are out to spread some holiday cheer. If you rack up three game pieces in a row, you can win anything from free drinks for one month or even up to 30 years, bonus points, a Limited-Edition Ravensburger Puzzle, or exclusive merch.

4. Go for the Grand Prize

By collecting plays (which you can earn with each purchase), you can play for a chance at the ultimate prize: A winner of Starbucks For Life (as in free hand-crafted beverages, every day of every year, for the next 30 years). It’s a seismic accomplishment, something you’ll be able to tell your children, and your children’s children, as you sip on a free Irish Cream Cold Brew with a twinkle in your eye. All you have to do is play now.

