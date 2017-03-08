Here’s How You Can Have the Ultimate Friendsgiving Night Out With Grey Goose and Chef Jonathan Waxman





Looking for something a little different and a little more relaxing for your Friendsgiving dinner this year? Maybe a spot you can go where you can have the comforts of Thanksgiving food, some great drinks, and not worry about cooking? This is the destination for you in 2019.

Grey Goose is teaming up with award-winning Chef Jonathan Waxman to bring a unique and delicious dining experience to New York City with the Grey Goose Friendsgiving Diner. The one-night only experience will turn an everyday diner into a perfect Friendsgiving experience, filled with some of Waxman’s classic dishes, like the Roast Chicken with Salsa Verde, along with Grey Goose cocktails by renowned bartender A-K Hada of Existing Conditions.

People can book their Friendsgiving dinner experience for November 13 here at this link to lock in the dinner and put yourself in position to have some amazing food and drinks. Everyone always has to deal with the stress of hosting, cooking, or traveling to their hometowns for Thanksgiving, but with the new Grey Goose Friendsgiving Diner, you’ll be able to have delicious food without all the stress.

You can book the experience here, but since holiday feasts will also be going on through New Year’s Eve, you also can have the opportunity to purchase your own version of the Grey Goose Diner meal through December. The offer is available through a Holiday Dinner by Grey Goose, which will give you some of the delicious food from Waxman and custom cocktails from A-K Hada in a premade kit available from Cocktail Courier.

Being able to bring that home means you can have a delicious and unique meal anytime, anywhere. On top of that, with your purchase, $20 from each from each Holiday Dinner kit will be donated to Meals on Wheels America.

Here’s the link where you can reserve your spot and purchase the kit, and here are some more looks at the food and drinks:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!