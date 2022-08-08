If you’re a connoisseur of fine spirits, you don’t need us to tell you that High West Distillery out of Park City, UT—the state’s first legal distillery since 1870—is among the best. What you might not know, is one of the distiller’s most venerated seasonal releases, Campfire ($80), has returned to shelves nationwide.

Last year, the fan-favorite was only available in Utah, and after much consumer demand, High West decided to relaunch the spirit nationally.

The palate-pleasing libation features a blend of scotch, bourbon, and rye whiskeys ranging in age from four to 15 years and bottled at 46% ABV. Best savored neat or with a few splashes of water, Campfire whiskey features waves of Asian pear, s’mores, burnt almond toffee, mocha, tobacco, balsam fir needles, macadamia nut, and the namesake’s woodsmoke “from a long-forgotten campfire.” You’ll detect notes of spiced gingerbread with molasses and toasted marshmallow on the finish.

Along with this release, High West is announcing its “Protect the West” initiative, a $1 million commitment over the next three years to safeguard the land and its inhabitants by supporting organizations that fight against wildfires and climate change, and provide wild land preservation.

“The West and everything we love about it is facing more and more danger,” says Daniel Schear, general manager of High West, of the three-year pledge. “Snowpacks are shrinking, temperatures are rising, and severe droughts are spreading in our backyard. We can’t just sit on the sidelines, so we’re doubling down on our mission to Protect the West with this $1 million commitment.”