There’s a reason you’ve been seeing the phrase ‘save the bees’ everywhere as of late. Across industries, companies and individuals are beginning to wake up to the distinct and terrifying possibility of losing one of our most important pollinators. Among them is the food and beverage biz, one of the most energy-intensive industries on the planet, which also stands to lose the most if endangered bees disappear.

So you know, about one third of all the food you eat is pollinated by honey bees, from blueberries and apples to almonds, squash, and broccoli. These fuzzy little insects are responsible for keeping 90 different food crops and nearly all flowering plants flourishing. That’s why it’s bad news that more than 40 percent of honeybee colonies in the U.S. were lost in 2019-20, and that since 2006, beekeepers have seen mounting cases of worker bees abandoning hives—a head-scratching phenomenon called colony collapse disorder.

Luckily, distilleries like Barr Hill, located in Montpelier, VT, are well aware of this threat. Barr Hill built its entire brand around the honey bee, with a mission to help protect the pollinators and maintain the local land that inspires and influences its craft.

“Barr Hill wouldn’t be able to do what it does without bees, the ultimate decision-makers when it comes to the flavors, essence, and botanicals within the honey—and, therefore, our gin and vodka,” says Ryan Christiansen, president and head distiller at Caledonia Spirits.

The brand was born thanks to the joint efforts of Christiansen, who began his distillation journey as a home brewer focused on local sourcing and the process of fermentation, and Todd Hardie, a longtime beekeeper and farmer, who refers to the bees as “angels of agriculture.”