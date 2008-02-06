Hoppin’ Habanero and Honey Pork Chops

Servings: 4
Ingredients:
4 boneless pork chops, 1-inch thick
1 can (12 ounces) beer
3 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon hot habanero pepper sauce
1 clove garlic, minced
1 bay leaf
Cooking Directions
For marinade, in a small saucepan combine beer, honey, pepper sauce, garlic and bay leaf. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaf. Place chops in a 1-gallon self-sealing plastic bag; pour marinade over chops, seal bag and refrigerate for 2 hours. Drain chops, discarding marinade. Place chops on a kettle-style grill directly over medium-hot coals, lower grill hood and grill chops for 4-6 minutes. Turn chops and grill for 4-6 minutes more or until chops are just done.
Serving Suggestions
At your next tailgate, kick it up an notch with these tasty chops. Serve with Dilled Cucumber Salad and Grilled Salsa-Cheese Dip with chips and vegetables.
Nutrition Facts
Calories: 231
Protein: 23 grams
Fat: 6 grams
Sodium: 145 milligrams
Cholesterol: 57 milligrams
Saturated Fat: 2 grams
Carbohydrates: 17 grams
Fiber: 0 grams
