Hoppin’ Habanero and Honey Pork Chops

Kick it up an notch with these tasty chops.

Habanero honey pork chops
Ingredients

  • 4 boneless pork chops, 1-inch thick
  • 1 can (12 ounces) beer
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon hot habanero pepper sauce
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 bay leaf

How to make it

Place chops in a 1-gallon self-sealing plastic bag; pour marinade over chops, seal bag and refrigerate for 2 hours.

For marinade, in a small saucepan combine beer, honey, pepper sauce, garlic and bay leaf. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaf.

Drain chops, discarding marinade. Place chops on a kettle-style grill directly over medium-hot coals, lower grill hood and grill chops for 4–6 minutes.

Turn chops and grill for 4–6 minutes more or until chops are just done.

