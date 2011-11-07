Hoppin’ Habanero and Honey Pork Chops

How to make it

Place chops in a 1-gallon self-sealing plastic bag; pour marinade over chops, seal bag and refrigerate for 2 hours.

For marinade, in a small saucepan combine beer, honey, pepper sauce, garlic and bay leaf. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaf.

Drain chops, discarding marinade. Place chops on a kettle-style grill directly over medium-hot coals, lower grill hood and grill chops for 4–6 minutes.