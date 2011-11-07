Hoppin’ Habanero and Honey Pork Chops

Ingredients
- 4 boneless pork chops, 1-inch thick
- 1 can (12 ounces) beer
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon hot habanero pepper sauce
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 bay leaf
How to make it
Place chops in a 1-gallon self-sealing plastic bag; pour marinade over chops, seal bag and refrigerate for 2 hours.
For marinade, in a small saucepan combine beer, honey, pepper sauce, garlic and bay leaf. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaf.
Drain chops, discarding marinade. Place chops on a kettle-style grill directly over medium-hot coals, lower grill hood and grill chops for 4–6 minutes.
Turn chops and grill for 4–6 minutes more or until chops are just done.