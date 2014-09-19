How to Open a Beer Bottle Without an Opener

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing more inconvenient than a great time being ruined by an unforeseen awkward moment—say, watching a nail-biting game or chatting up a lucky lady and then being distracted by something as silly as not having a bottle opener for your beer. This could potentially be a make-or-break moment, so we’ve found six of the smoothest and most effective ways you can open up a brew without losing your cool—and keep the good times rolling.

Any available edge or countertop

Just place one edge of the bottle cap on top of the table, hold the neck of the bottle tight, and use your other hand to slam down on the bottle. It may take a few taps, but if you’re a pro, the cap will pop off on your first try.

A dollar bill

Fold a dollar bill in half vertically and roll it up as tightly as possible. Fold it in half again and believe it or not, the bent edge should be strong and sturdy enough to pop open a bottle. With your dominant hand, place the bent buck under the cap and push upward, which will release the top.

A lighter

If you have a basic one handy, grab the bottleneck with just enough space to fit the lighter between the top of your index finger and the bottom of the cap. With your other hand, push the free side of the lighter down, which should make the top fly right off.

A ring

You don’t even have to dig around for this one, and if you do it quick and effectively enough, you’ll never need an opener again in life. With your hand over the bottle, place the underside of your ring right under the bottle cap, tilt the bottle 45 degrees, grip the top and pull back.

A key

This one is a little more involved, but still gets the job done: Hold the beer with your non-dominant hand and use the other to place the long side of the key under the cap. Twist the key upward to loosen part of the cap, turn the bottle, and repeat until the cap is loose enough for you to slip the point of the key under and release the top.

A belt buckle

Many belts these days come with built-in bottle openers, but in case you’ve graduated from your chugging frat days, any sturdy belt buckle should do the trick. Removing the belt from your pants, just place one edge of the buckle under the cap and use your thumb to push down on the other side of the buckle with enough force to release the cap.

