How to Open a Beer Bottle Without an Opener

Credit Card Size Bottle Opener GET IT!

It would be nice to have a bottle opener on you at all times if it doesn’t take up much space. If it just blends into the background and doesn’t call attention to itself unless it’s being used. And this definitely won’t take up much space, as these playing card styled bottle openers can be placed in a wallet, waiting to be used whenever the time calls for it. You certainly won’t see many people cracking opening a bottle with these bad boys.

Get It: Pick up the Credit Card Size Bottle Opener ($5) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!