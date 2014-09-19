How to Open a Beer Bottle Without an Opener

Star Wars Millenium Falcon Metal Bottle Opener Zinc Alloy GET IT!

Star Wars is always in the air. Now that Disney owns it, we will never be away from that far away galaxy. Chances are you probably enjoy the series, so shows off that love with this Millenium Falcon shaped bottle opener. Just because you like to drink some brews doesn’t have to mean you don’t like them Star Wars.

Get It: Pick up the Star Wars Millenium Falcon Metal Bottle Opener Zinc Alloy ($5; was $6) at Amazon

