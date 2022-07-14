How Pendleton Whisky Is Dedicated to Helping Veterans

This article was produced in partnership with Pendleton Whisky

Inspired by the famed Pendleton Round-Up Rodeo, Pendleton® Whisky is more than a brand—it’s a celebration of the American West and all those who embrace its values, traditions, and culture.

It all starts with what goes into each bottle: a well-crafted whisky that delivers rich flavor and a smooth finish. First released in 2003, the Original blend is barrel-aged in American oak and finished with glacier-fed spring water from Oregon’s Mt. Hood. The Pendleton Whisky collection also includes a Midnight variety, a 90-proof whisky aged in American brandy barrels, as well as a 1910 variety, a 100 percent rye whisky that’s oak barrel aged for a minimum of 12 years.

The Pendleton Whisky collection pays homage to the spirit of the American cowboy and true western tradition. However, to truly appreciate the brand behind the bottle, you need to be acquainted with Pendleton’s annual limited edition ‘We’ve Got Your 6’ Military Edition bottle.

The idea for the Military Edition bottle stems from Pendleton Whisky’s core principles—based on the “Code of the West” from the book Cowboy Ethics by James P. Owen—which include ‘having each other’s back’, ‘staying true to your word’, and ‘always doing what’s right’. When the first dedicated Military Edition bottle was released in 2015, the goal was simply to support veterans in local communities who had sacrificed so much to defend the freedoms we all hold dear.

In 2021, the Pendleton Whisky team decided to double down on their support of military families by partnering with the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq, the foundation is one of the largest non-profit organizations in the country. In fact, it’s granted over $87 million to local veterans’ organizations around the country, supporting emerging and long-term needs like suicide prevention, caregiver support, and food security.