While we may be known for our off-centered ales, we’ve been distilling @dogfishspirits in Delaware since 2002 and have now partnered with the @delaware_gov to make more, much-needed hand sanitizer available to the state government. We never thought we’d be in the sanitizer business, but it’s in a time of crisis that necessity is the mother of invention. At this time, the sanitizer inventory is dedicated to fulfilling critical needs of the state, including providing this essential product to health organizations, first responders and more. The sanitizer will be sold to the state of Delaware at market price, and 100% of the profits will go into a fund to support Delawareans affected by the Coronavirus. #togetherweareheavy