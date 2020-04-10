View this post on Instagram

No words can describe how grateful I am to the incredible medical workers on the frontline. While I know it's hard for us all to stay inside so much, just keep in mind that these heroes are still heading into battle every day to help those in need. I want to give a big thank you to everyone that's been supporting @FlipSigi's @FeedOurWarriors Campaign and allowing us to provide these meal deliveries 🙏🏾