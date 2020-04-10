View this post on Instagram

WE ARE OPEN EVERYDAY IN APRIL. EVERYDAY 4-7. For any hospitality worker (that means, restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops, cafes, food service) who has been laid off or has had a significant reduction in hours and/ or pay please visit @sqirlla between 4p-7p for a meal & extras necessities. 🧡 Dinners are offered on a first come first serve basis ~ and please bring proof of past employment in the hospitality industry. Thank you, LA.