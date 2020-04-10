View this post on Instagram

The importance of supporting our communities has always been a vital focus of ours. And in times like these, we want to make sure we give back to the communities that have supported us. Just this week:⁠ ⁠ - @StoneLibertyStation donated its 100th meal (and counting) to families of San Diego firefighters⁠ - @StoneEscondido brought meals to Palomar Health workers⁠ - @StoneNapa sent 60 packaged dinners to help feed Napa Valley Unified School District students and families.⁠ ⁠ Also, for all take-out & delivery orders from these locations, for every $10 spent, we're including $2 tokens redeemable when things get back to normal and we get the pleasure of welcoming you back for a dine-in meal.⁠ ⁠ And if you're not located near us, our online store shop.stonebrewing.com is currently offering free shipping on all merchandise (excluding beer) to anywhere in the Continental US.⁠ ⁠ We wouldn't be where we are today without your support, so we want to make sure you feel lit likewise. Cheers to you, and getting through this together... even if it's not the usual kind of "together."