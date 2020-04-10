View this post on Instagram

Short Ribs of Beef. Slowly braised with red wine , chicken broth and aromatic vegetables.. creamy polenta, Cremini mushrooms. Here’s what I did .. seared bone-in beef short ribs in canola oil until crusty on all sides. Take out of the pot and reserve. In same pan add onions, garlic, carrots , celery a Tbls of brown sugar , 3 Tbls of tomato paste 1 Tbls Flour , .. saute until brown.. add 3 cups red wine ,peppercorns , fennel seeds, rosemary and chicken broth or water to cover about 3 inches above vegetables. Put ribs back in broth, cover and put in 375 oven for 3 hours . When done cooking, remove ribs and strain out the vegetables, etc and reserve broth. Season with salt and pepper and use to sauce cooked short ribs.. Serve with polenta , risotto , egg noodles , mashed potatoes or roasted potatoes.. great for this holiday week. #wecook