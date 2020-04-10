View this post on Instagram

This week, we want to serve those who are serving our community, those who are working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19 every day: our local frontline healthcare workers. We’ve launched a GoFundMe for donations — $10 provides a nutritious and delicious meal for a frontline hero while also helping us to be able to keep our doors open. Tomorrow, we’ll be doing our first drop off to St. Mary’s and Friday we’ll be dropping off meals to Long Beach Memorial. Additionally, we’ll be sponsoring a frontline family each week to provide them a week’s worth of food. If you’d like to nominate a frontline family, please feel free to tag them in the comments section below with the hashtag #noblemealsfornobleheroes— please check the link in bio for more details on how you can donate & thank you all for the amazing support!