View this post on Instagram

We’d like to extend a major #thankyou to @thebronxbrewery today for donating 1054 gallons of #beer for us to #distill into #handsanitizer. If you are a #brewer or work at a #beerdistributor and are looking for a #helpfulhome for your aging beer inventory, we are more than happy to take it off your hands to #distill and #redistribute to #thefrontlines. If you are a #thirstyquarantiner, The Bronx Brewery is open for #pickup and #delivery, be sure to show them some love through the #linkinstory. Thank you again Bronx Brewery!!!