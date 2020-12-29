How to Grill the Perfect Filet Mignon (With Scotch Butter)

Winter grilling, depending on where you live, can mean extremely different things. For those lucky enough to roast in board shorts and a T-shirt, well, good for you. The rest of us must bundle up and brush snow off our grills (put a drink in your hand first, that should help). Whatever your weather, you’ll want to fire up your grill; here’s a recipe that’ll make even the coldest, shortest of winter nights seem a little less bleak. It involves two of the greatest dining pleasures on earth: red meat and liquor.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 12 to 14 minutes

Ingredients:

2 (6 oz) filets mignons

Salt and pepper

3 tbsp of salted butter – room temperature

1 tbsp of Scotch – we used The Singleton of Glendullan

½ tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp of finely chopped parsley

Steps to making Scotch butter:

1. Put the butter in a small bowl

2. Add the Scotch, Worcestershire sauce, and parsley. Stir until combined and smooth

3. Lay down a piece of waxed paper and spoon the butter into a cylinder-shaped log

4. Wrap the butter up into the waxed paper and then twist the ends

5. Refrigerate until cold (at least 2 hours)

6. When ready to use, remove from the wrapper and slice into ¼-inch thick medallions

Steps to making filet mignon with Scotch butter:

1. Take your steaks out of the fridge and let sit at room temp for about 30 minutes

2. Preheat both sides of the grill to high

3. Season the steak with salt and pepper. Do this right before you put the steaks on the grill

4. Reduce your heat to medium-high. To cook your steaks medium, opt for 7 minutes on each side. For steaks on the medium-rare side, aim for 6 minutes on one side and 6 on the other. Remember, you can always undercook and then continue, but you can never bring your steaks back to a rarer range once you’ve put ‘em to the flame.

Top with the butter medallions for the final minute of grilling.

Once you take your steaks off the grill, rest them for about 10 minutes (tenting with foil is optional). It’s just enough time to step over to the mini-bar and pour a drink. Scotch is an easy call and if you’re thinking, ‘Hmm, is that too much Scotch in one meal?’ then you’d better pour yourself a double.

The Winter's Best Scotch Whiskys During the chillier months, this seductive, often smoky spirit is best enjoyed with company around a... Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!