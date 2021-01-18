The novel coronavirus has changed our habits, including how and what we eat. Many of us who never thought twice about bread have become home-bakers, turning out beautiful loaves of warm, yeasty carbs. We’ve also paid more attention to our grill game, opting to cook at home rather than dining out with friends. And if there’s one thing we’ve learned through all of this, it’s that you have to shake things up. Even the best burger, if you have it week after week, gets old. This is why we’re suggesting you try something different this week: skirt steak.

If you haven’t tried it yet, it’s time. Filet mignon and ribeye tend to get picked first when it comes to preferred cuts, leaving the skirt steak often overlooked. But it shouldn’t be. This steak is super flavorful, versatile, and is relatively easy to find. Pan-searing and braising both work well, but our favorite method for skirt steak is grilling it. Here’s our top prep and cooking tips for making the perfect skirt steak as well as an easy-to-make sauce to dress it up. Bonus: The sauce can also be used as a marinade.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients for making the sauce:

3 tbsp ketchup

3 tbsp worcestershire sauce

2 tsp maple syrup

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp dijon mustard

2 tsp chili garlic sauce

1 tbsp olive oil

¼ tsp liquid smoke

1 tsp salt

Steps for grilling skirt steak:

Pull steak out of the fridge 30 minutes (up to an hour) before cooking.

Set grill to high.

Season steak with salt and pepper just before putting on the grill.

Grill steak for 2 minutes on each side for medium-rare. Go 3 minutes on each side for medium.

Rest for 5 to 10 minutes.

Spoon sauce over steak.

Serve (goes great with grilled green onions).

Note: When serving, cut against the grain. It’ll make your steak more tender and easier to chew.

