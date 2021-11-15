How to Throw the Best Friendsgiving Ever—Starting With Our Favorite Dewar’s Scotch Whisky Cocktail

Ready to have the most epic Friendsgiving ever? Dewar’s Scotch Whisky has got you covered. It’s safe to say many of us are more eager to gather with pals than family members this time of year—especially when good food and cocktails are involved.

To that end, Gabriel Cardarella, North American brand ambassador for Dewar’s Scotch Whisky, has given us a lay of the Turkey-filled land on pulling off an amazing feast, from music to cocktail suggestions. Read on, and get ready to gobble up all his savvy intel.

Make This Dewar’s Scotch Whisky Cocktail

All good soirées start with a good drink. Come show time, you’ll probably want to invite people who can mix up a top-notch drink for your soirée if you’re not the mixologist among your ranks. “Make friends with people who know what they’re doing behind a bar,” Cardarella advises. “I’m no bartender, but my friend Julia Petiprin of Homemakers in Cincinnati sure as heck is, and the recipe below showcases exactly how diverse and perfect for Friendsgiving Dewar’s Scotch Whisky really is.”

“The beautiful thing about our Japanese Smooth Friendsgiving cocktail is it can be enjoyed hot or cold with brunch or dinner,” Cardarella says. But you can also enjoy Dewar’s Scotch Whisky on the rocks, in a highball with soda water with a lemon twist and a tall ice spear.

In the below recipe, flavors of seasonal apple cider tea, complex Dewar’s 8 year old Mizunara cask finish Japanese Smooth, and more, come together in a cocktail that’ll have your friends clamoring for another round. “It’s not too sweet, but definitely something you want to pair with that stuffing you’ve been secretly sneaking all afternoon,” he says.