How To Get the Most Out of Instant Ramen Noodles

The lowly instant ramen noodle brick has sustained most of us at least once in our lives. For some, it was a staple during college; for others, it’s still a part of weekly meal rotation. But the same ol’ thing over and over can get stale fast. (And no, we’re not talking about dabbling in ramen-flavored beer.) Here’s a no-brainer recipe that only takes about 20 minutes from start to finish to help you get a little more out of your favorite easy-to-make meal. Oh, and you can go ahead and ditch that little flavor packet. You won’t be needing that here.

How to Make Ramen at Home

The 10 Best Ramen Places in America

How To Make a Quick, More Flavorful Meal From Instant Ramen Noodles

 

Prep time

10 min.

Cook time

10 min.

Ingredients

  • 3 packs of instant noodles
  • 3 pieces of cooked bacon
  • 4 green onions
  • 8 oz cremini mushrooms
  • ½ head of Napa cabbage
  • 3 tbsp olive oil or bacon fat
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • Salt to taste

How to make it

Set noodles in a pot.
Chop cabbage and garlic, slice green onions, and mushrooms.
Sauté vegetables in olive oil or bacon fat on medium-high heat until soft.
Boil 3 cups of water.
Pour boiling water over noodles and keep noodles submerged for 2 minutes then drain.
Add noodles to sauteed vegetables.
Stir on low heat.
Garnish with bacon crumbles.
