The lowly instant ramen noodle brick has sustained most of us at least once in our lives. For some, it was a staple during college; for others, it’s still a part of weekly meal rotation. But the same ol’ thing over and over can get stale fast. (And no, we’re not talking about dabbling in ramen-flavored beer.) Here’s a no-brainer recipe that only takes about 20 minutes from start to finish to help you get a little more out of your favorite easy-to-make meal. Oh, and you can go ahead and ditch that little flavor packet. You won’t be needing that here.
How To Make a Quick, More Flavorful Meal From Instant Ramen Noodles
Prep time
10 min.
Cook time
10 min.
Ingredients
- 3 packs of instant noodles
- 3 pieces of cooked bacon
- 4 green onions
- 8 oz cremini mushrooms
- ½ head of Napa cabbage
- 3 tbsp olive oil or bacon fat
- 2 garlic cloves
- Salt to taste
How to make it