How to Make Beer ’n’ Bacon Bread (No Yeast Needed)

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has had more than a few interesting behavioral side-effects. People are not only stocking up on toilet paper, but also buying more bikes, planting more gardens, and now: baking more bread. With attention and free time fixed on the ancient craft, folks who’ve never given their latest loaf much thought are suddenly becoming newbie bakers. Heck, maybe you’re even one of them. That said, there’s been a run on yeast. Our local Asheville, N.C., grocery store hasn’t had it on shelves for weeks. But no worries. You can still get in on the stay-at-home bread craze with this delicious beer ‘n’ bacon bread. The best part is that it doesn’t require yeast.

Ingredients:

3 cups of self-rising flour

3 tablespoons of sugar

One 12-ounce beer at room temperature. We used the Wolf Pup Session IPA from Golden Road Brewing Company

from 3 slices of bacon, chopped

Butter or neutral oil for greasing the pan.

Directions:

Cook the bacon. Crispy bacon works best. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Mix the ingredients in a bowl. Though this is a quick-bread, you can expect the dough to be stiff. It won’t behave like a batter. Grease the pan. Put the dough in the pan and use a spatula to spread the dough evenly. Bake 40 minutes until golden brown. Let the bread sit for 30 minutes after you pull it out of the oven before cutting into it. Enjoy with another beer.

