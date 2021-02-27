Most of us have learned to adult enough that we can at least bake a chicken. And a pretty decent one, at that. The thing is, if you’re tossing the bones after your meal is over, you’re missing out on a big opportunity: chicken stock. It not only tastes great, but is chock full of vitamins and minerals.

Once you realize how easy it is, you’ll never go back to buying it at the store again (the homemade stock is better, anyway). Check out the steps for making your own chicken stock as well as one of our favorite recipes that puts it to good use.

Cook Time: 3 hours

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

chicken bones

½ a red onion

2 whole garlic cloves

4-5 springs of parsley

3 carrots

Steps for making stock:

Save bones from any leftover chicken (chicken thighs, bone-in breasts, etc. or use the bones from a whole chicken).

Put them in a pot with the red onion, garlic cloves, carrots, and parsley.

Bring to a boil and simmer on low for 3 hours.

Use a strainer or cheesecloth to separate the broth from everything else.

Pour into a heat-safe container.

Steps for making a mushroom soup with the stock:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!