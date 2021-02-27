Food & Drink

A Healthy Homemade Chicken Stock (and This Wintry Mushroom Soup Recipe) Is the Best Use for Leftover Bones

Erin McGrady

Most of us have learned to adult enough that we can at least bake a chicken. And a pretty decent one, at that. The thing is, if you’re tossing the bones after your meal is over, you’re missing out on a big opportunity: chicken stock. It not only tastes great, but is chock full of vitamins and minerals.

 

Once you realize how easy it is, you’ll never go back to buying it at the store again (the homemade stock is better, anyway). Check out the steps for making your own chicken stock as well as one of our favorite recipes that puts it to good use.

Making Chicken Stock
Cook Time: 3 hours
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:

chicken bones
½ a red onion
2 whole garlic cloves
4-5 springs of parsley
3 carrots

Steps for making stock:

Save bones from any leftover chicken (chicken thighs, bone-in breasts, etc. or use the bones from a whole chicken).

Put them in a pot with the red onion, garlic cloves, carrots, and parsley.

Bring to a boil and simmer on low for 3 hours.

Use a strainer or cheesecloth to separate the broth from everything else.

Pour into a heat-safe container.

Steps for making a mushroom soup with the stock:

Prep time

10 minutes min.

Cook time

10 minutes min.

Ingredients

  • chicken stock
  • cremini mushrooms
  • sprig of parsley
  • sprig of dill
  • lemon slice
  • salt

How to make it

Bring chicken stock to a simmer.
Season with salt to taste.
Squeeze lemon slice and drop into broth.
Pour broth into a cup or bowl.
Top with thinly sliced cremini mushrooms, dill, and parsley.
Serve hot.
