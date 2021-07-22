Looking for a refreshing summer cocktail without fuss or frustration? Let us introduce you to what might be Texas’ single greatest contribution to the cocktail world: the highball ranch water. With just three ingredients (and no need for glassware), the ranch water is the ultimate tequila (or mezcal) sipper.

Its origins are a bit of a mystery. We don’t have any proof it was conjured by a parched ranch hand in Texas after a long day of corralling cattle, as you might imagine.

The implied authenticity (and the mystique that comes with it) may be behind the recent acceleration of the ranch water’s popularity. Drinks writer Tim McKirdy noted an astronomical rise in Google searches for the drink last August; since then, more than a dozen pre-made canned versions have hit shelves.

Likely buoyed by the pandemic, this simple drink’s rise is at least partially due to its simplicity. In its purest form, the ranch water is just tequila added to a bottle of Topo Chico sparkling water, with a squeeze of lime to add freshness. It’s refreshing, bold, easy to make, and can be tailored to your preferences with your choice of agave spirits.

One person who’s happy to see the ranch water gaining appreciation is Nico Martini, who literally wrote the book on Texas cocktails: Texas Cocktails. Martini says there’s plenty of flexibility for the drink, but the “standard” version, as he calls it, consists of the following: