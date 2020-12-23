How To Pan Fry Your Steak Perfectly — Everytime

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

At this point in time, we are officially in the winter season. It may have felt like it for a while now. But that was just the metaphorical warm up. Every day forward for the next few months will get us deeper and deeper into the cold. This means that some things are going to have to change.

Chances are good that you may not have been using the BBQ recently. Plenty of us has been dealing with the cold for a while now. So going out to grill some food has been out of the question. And that is not going to change now. If anything, more people are going to have the ditch the grill for a while now.

It’s a shame not having the grill at our disposal anymore. Going out there and cooking some great, meaty food. Throwing some steaks over the flame to get a nice grilled flavor on your steak is hard to beat. But alas, we have to move on and find new options for our dinners.

That doesn’t mean you have to give up on the entire idea of cooking steaks. Quite the contrary in fact. You can make all the things you can on the grill in the home. It may require some adjustments that you need to get used to. There’s a learning curve to the process. It’s not impossible, but it’s going to take some time.

One of the easiest ways to shift from an outdoor grilling situation to cooking your meats inside is to Pan Fry Your Steak. That’s right. You can pull out a pan and toss it on the stovetop. You got everything you need in the house. So why not get to using it to make your meals just as tasty as they have been all Summer and Fall?

Actually cooking your steak on the stove seems like an easy proposition, but it actually requires some finesse. There are some things you need to do to actually get the perfect Pan Fry. And we know it isn’t knowledge everyone has in their back pocket. So we are here to help you guys out.

The first thing you guys are going to need is the right cut of meat. Cooking with a pan means you are going to have the right cut. You can’t go with too thick a cut, otherwise, you won’t get the best cook. Something an inch thick. Maybe an inch and a half. That way the heat is evenly distributed.

After that, you’re going to want to dry off the meat. The more moisture on the steak, the longer it will take for it to brown. Then you’re going to want to season each side of the cut with salt and pepper. It’ll give the steak a nice, crunchy crust for you to enjoy.

Now that the steak is prepared, you need to get the pan ready. Put it on the stove with the temperature at a medium/high setting. Then you put oil, preferably vegetable oil, into the pan and wait for it to sizzle. That’s when you know it is good to go.

Then you’re going to want to put the steak in the pan. Put it in so the steak goes away from you, that way you don’t have any risk of oil blowback. If the steak sizzles when you put it in there, you know the pan is ready to go.

Now that the steak is cooking, you don’t have to touch it. Let it sit there and cook for a bit. You need to let it sit there until it browns. You’ll know it is time to flip the steak over to cook the other side when you see that the bottom is brown. It’ll be easy to flip because the steak will release from the pan easily.

Once you flip the steak over, let it sit for another few minutes. How long depends on how you like the cook of your steak. If you like it redder, you don’t need to wait too long. When the other side is browned like the prior side, you are good to go. Take it out and plate it so you can dig into this restaurant-quality steak.

