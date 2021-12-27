How To Support Your Fitness Goals and Eat More Nutritionally in 2022

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For anyone looking to get fit, going to the gym is obviously one of the main things you need to do. But when going to the gym to build up muscle, you need the proper nutrition to help fuel your body with the kind of food that’ll help your body get sculpted in the way you’ve always wanted.

But sometimes we just don’t have the drive to make ourselves a full meal. A meal that is made to fuel you up and help the body run smoothly so your gym trips are as effective as possible. It can take so much time going to the store and getting the right ingredients and then making the meal itself.

Luckily for you guys, there is a way to eat properly without having to spend too much time on meal prep. And that is by signing up for Blue Apron, one of our favorite meal delivery services that helps any fitness-focused guy stay on the right path when it comes to fueling up with the best ingredients around without taking up too much time in their day.

Using Blue Apron is quite simple. Once you sign up for the service and choose how many meals you want to be delivered to you in the week, you get to go through the weekly options on the menu. A menu that is always changing so you don’t end up going through the same things over and over again.

These meals on the ever-changing menu are great because they are bountiful and tasty. 50 options of all types, from signature faves, one-and-done Meal Prep, Heat & Eat, and others. All of which will come in an insulated box with the recipe included so you can easily prep the meal in no time at all.

One of the great benefits of this menu is that the meals are designed by chefs. That way each meal is designed to be properly made with the right flavor and the right nutritional benefits. And the meals are made with the right portions of top-of-the-line ingredients so you don’t end up overeating, thus affecting that gym trip in ways you don’t want.

Another benefit of using Blue Apron beyond the convenience of having your weekly meal options delivered right to your door is that it helps you improve your culinary skills. With these boxes coming with new kinds of meals you haven’t tried before with the ingredients laid out for you to properly cook it up. And from there, you are better in the kitchen than you were before.

Signing up for Blue Apron is a smart move for anybody looking to fuel up their bodies with food that is just right for your day-to-day life. Not just for the convenience of having your meals delivered right to the house with recipes that make preparing these meals as easy as can be, but also because the pricing is just right. Starting at $7.49 a serving, this won’t break your bank and it’ll make life so much easier.

Get It: Sign up for Blue Apron to receive $140 off across your first 5 boxes + free shipping on your first box!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Men

Comfort Gifts Perfect for Anyone Who Now Spends More Time at Home

21 Best Gifts For Men Who Love to Sleep and Relax at Home

21 Fitness Gifts for Fitness-Focused Men Starting at Just $6

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Practical Gifts – Starting at Just $9

21 Gifts For Kids Who Have Everything This Holiday Season

The Best Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Men

The 22 Best Wellness Gifts for Health Fanatic Men

21 Gifts for Men Who Say They Don’t Want Anything

23 Stylish Gift Ideas for Fashionable Men

18 Gifts for Men That Cost Less Than $25

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Gifts for Dad – Starting at Just $9

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!