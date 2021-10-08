Rare whiskey collectors, and those who aspire to be one, heads up: You could win the core lineup of Pappy Van Winkle bourbons, plus eight more rare bottles, for just $100. And you’ll be supporting a great cause when you do.

Each year, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, which manages all spirits sales in the state, offers some of its most prized allocated whiskeys in the Buddy Up! charity fundraiser raffle. Tickets are $100 and limited in number, but you can buy as many as you want—until tickets sell out, that is. There are 3,500 available.

Each year’s raffle offerings vary but always focus on whiskeys that are near-impossible to find at retail and fetch eye-popping prices on the secondary market. This year, the lineup includes all 10-, 12-, 15-, 20-, and 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle bourbons, plus five Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond decanters, Old Forester Birthday Bourbon, and two rare O.F.C. bourbons from Buffalo Trace. The NHLC puts the secondary market value of the set at $65,000.

Prize winners will also be treated to an all-expenses-paid trip to New Hampshire to pick up their loot. The package includes airfare or mileage reimbursement, hotel accommodations, a $300 gift card, VIP tickets to the Distiller’s Showcase of Premium Spirits, tickets for a tequila and mezcal tasting, and tickets to a dinner featuring a host of Buffalo Trace bourbons, from Weller Full Proof and Blanton’s to Elmer T. Lee and Col. E.H. Taylor Jr. Warehouse C Edition.

There are two identical prizes to be won, making your odds even better. And with all raffle proceeds benefiting Best Buddies New Hampshire, which supports people with intellectual and development disabilities, you can feel great about buying a ticket regardless of the outcome.

Tickets are available here until October 15. The full lineup of bottles is detailed below:

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 23-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 20-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 15-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Old Rip Van Winkle 10-year-old Handmade Bourbon

Old Fitzgerald 15-year-old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

Old Fitzgerald 14-year-old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

Old Fitzgerald 13-year-old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

Old Fitzgerald 9-year-old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

Old Fitzgerald 8-year-old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

1994 O.F.C. Bourbon

1995 O.F.C. Bourbon

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon

