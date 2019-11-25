



It’s that time of year again: The weather’s turned chilly, Thanksgiving meal prep is well underway, and Pappy Van Winkle is yours for the taking (almost). Huckberry is once again giving shoppers the opportunity to win a bottle of the distillery’s vaunted, hard-to-find bourbon. All you have to do is spend $50 or more at Huckberry on Tuesday, November 26, and you’ll be entered to win a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year Old Reserve Bourbon. (But hurry: You only have until 11:59 p.m. PST to place your order and enter.)

If you’ve never tasted—or heard of—Pappy Van Winkle, there are a few reasons why it’s so coveted, and so rare. It first rose to prominence in the ’90s after earning a near-perfect score from the Beverage Tasting Institute, and then continued to receive praise from chefs and bartenders. Since then, demand has radically outpaced company’s production, making the bottles hard to find and extremely expensive. For the full story, check out our explainer.

If you don’t have a couple grand to spend on a bottle of whiskey, this is your chance to nab some Pappy on the cheap. And to meet your $50 minimum, Huckberry has all kinds of gear for the whiskey lover in your life (or you). Where should you start? Check out the company’s iconic Whiskey Peaks line of tumblers, which feature topographic impressions of famous mountains from around the globe on the bottom of the glass. Or opt for the Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup, which is aged in barrels of Pappy Van Winkle whiskey. It’ll definitely take your pancakes up a notch.

That’s just the beginning. From everyday essentials to rugged adventure gear, there’s something for everyone on your list at our Men’s Journal shop on Huckberry and across its site. Don’t miss the Blackout Sale, where you can score deals on everything from shoes to watches to kitchen gear and more (all in sleek monochrome colorways, of course).

So go ahead and make a dent in your holiday shopping—if you do it today, you could nab something really nice for yourself, too.

