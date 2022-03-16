The Best Irish Whiskey Cocktails to Sip on St. Patrick’s Day

6. Spiked Shamrock Shake

We’ll throw in one more Irish whiskey cocktail as a bonus: a spiked take on the popular Shamrock Shake from McDonald’s. Consider this your boozy St. Patrick’s Day dessert.

Ingredients:

2 cups Vanilla bean ice cream

1/4 cup Whole milk

1 oz Creme de menthe

1 oz Jameson whiskey

1 oz Bailey’s

3 to 4 drops Green food coloring

Whipped cream (optional)

Chocolate sprinkles (optional)

Instructions: Add ice cream, milk, creme de menthe, whiskey, Bailey’s, and food coloring to a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into a tall glass and top with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!