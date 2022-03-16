The Best Irish Whiskey Cocktails to Sip on St. Patrick’s Day

6. Spiked Shamrock Shake
We’ll throw in one more Irish whiskey cocktail as a bonus: a spiked take on the popular Shamrock Shake from McDonald’s. Consider this your boozy St. Patrick’s Day dessert.
Ingredients:
2 cups Vanilla bean ice cream
1/4 cup Whole milk
1 oz Creme de menthe
1 oz Jameson whiskey
1 oz Bailey’s
3 to 4 drops Green food coloring
Whipped cream (optional)
Chocolate sprinkles (optional)
Instructions: Add ice cream, milk, creme de menthe, whiskey, Bailey’s, and food coloring to a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into a tall glass and top with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles.
