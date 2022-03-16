The Best Irish Whiskey Cocktails to Sip on St. Patrick’s Day

4. Euthanasia

Though undeniably strong, the Euthanasia is “grassy, has apple notes, and is non-chill filtered, so it has great texture,” says Jesse Vida, head bartender at Atlas in Singapore. In this tasty cocktail, the Irish whiskey is “used as a bridge to soften the intensity of 100-proof apple brandy,” Vida says.

Ingredients

1 oz Laird’s apple brandy

3/4 oz Powers Signature Irish whiskey

1/2 oz Cardamaro

1 tsp Ramazzotti

1 tsp Benedictine

1/2 tsp Apricot eau de vie

1/2 tsp Maple syrup

Orange

Instructions: In a cocktail shaker, stir ingredients together. Pour into a martini glass. Garnish with orange peel.

