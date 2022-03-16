The Best Irish Whiskey Cocktails to Sip on St. Patrick’s Day

3. India to Ireland

This cocktail is all about balance.

“The freshness of PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur balances out the bitterness of the Darjeeling tea,” says Hemant Pathak, mixologist and bar manager at Junoon in New York City.

The combination of the whiskey, pomegranate liqueur, and tea “creates a unique smooth, sweet, and slightly earthy taste that sparkles on the tongue.” He likes to use Teeling Irish whiskey, “a very approachable small-batch whiskey with the influences of a rum cask and higher-percentage alcohol.”

Ingredients

1 1/2 parts Teeling Irish whiskey

1/4 parts PAMA liqueur

1/4 parts Vermouth

3/4 parts Darjeeling tea

1 bar spoon Honey water

Star anise

Instructions: Stir ingredients in a cocktail shaker and pour into a coupe glass. Garnish with star anise.

