The Best Irish Whiskey Cocktails to Sip on St. Patrick’s Day

2. Layover in Ireland

A modern take on an Irish coffee, this cocktail takes all the drink’s classic components and updates them to feel fresh and sophisticated.

“The Tyrconnell Irish whiskey has tasting notes of toasty malt, graham crackers, and caramel, and it finishes with a slight burnt sweetness,” Chen says.

It’s a perfect starter for a day of celebration.

Ingredients

1 oz Tyrconnell Irish whiskey

1/4 oz Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur

1/2 oz Amaro Montenegro

1 oz Hot brewed La Colombe coffee

1/2 oz Five Spice syrup

1 oz Heavy cream

Cinnamon stick

Star anise

Instructions: Build drink in coffee mug or coffee glass. Add five spice syrup, Domaine de Canton, Amaro Montenegro, Tyrconnell Irish whiskey, and coffee to glass and top with heavy cream. Garnish with grated cinnamon and star anise.

