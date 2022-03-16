The Best Irish Whiskey Cocktails to Sip on St. Patrick’s Day

1. Spring Dew

This cocktail is inspired by the spring weather in Ireland. “It’s generally mild and short-lived, but it always leaves people wanting more,” says Shawn Chen, beverage director at RedFarm and Decoy in New York City. He likes to make it with Kilbeggan Irish whiskey, a craft whiskey produced by a distillery with a rich history.

Ingredients

2 oz Kilbeggan Irish whiskey

3/4 oz Rainwater madeira

1/4 oz Luxardo maraschino liqueur

1/4 oz PAMA liqueur

1/4 oz Gran Classico Bitter

2 dashes Mexican mole bitters

Absinthe, for rinsing glass

Lemon

Instructions: Add ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir vigorously and strain into an absinthe-rinsed rocks glass with a two-inch ice cube. Garnish with lemon peel.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!