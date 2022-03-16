The Best Irish Whiskey Cocktails to Sip on St. Patrick’s Day

5. Irish Rattlesnake

This spirited libation is Vida’s modern adaptation of the classic Rattlesnake cocktail, which traditionally blends rye whiskey, lemon, absinthe, sugar, and egg white. “In our version,” he says, “we use Green Spot Single Pot Still Irish whiskey, which has a fruit softness that plays well with the smoky fennel notes of the drink.”

Ingredients

1 oz Green Spot Irish whiskey

1 oz Fresh lemon juice

3/4 oz Fennel root syrup

1/2 oz Earl grey tea-infused Laphroaig scotch

1/4 oz Dolin blanc

1/4 oz Dry vermouth

2 dashes Chocolate mole bitters

2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

Egg white

Instructions: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake to combine. Pour into a coupe glass. Twist a lemon peel over the glass to express lemon oil and serve.

