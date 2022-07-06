The Best Irish Whiskey: 15 Top Bottles for 2022

1. Bushmills Prohibition Recipe Get It

If you thought we were joking about British gangster drama Peaky Blinders and head man Tommy Shelby’s love of all things Irish whiskey, think again. The latest Bushmills release is more than just a gimmick (although the company is indeed the newly minted official whiskey of the Shelby family): It uses a recipe similar to the way whiskey was produced in the ’20s. It’s bourbon barrel-aged and non-chill filtered for a longer-lasting finish, too.

[$22; totalwine.com]

