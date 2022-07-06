The Best Irish Whiskey: 15 Top Bottles for 2022

11. Midleton Very Rare Irish Whiskey Get It

There are plenty of bottles of bourbon in the U.S. that inspire fervor and claim scarcity as part of their appeal, but the same applies to some varieties of Irish whiskey, including this aptly named rare variety from Midleton. Part of the appeal might be the fact that the label of each bottle gets a personal touch (the signature of Midleton’s chief distiller), but the superb whiskey within makes it worth adding to your wish list—and hopefully, your bar cart.

[$220; drizly.com]

