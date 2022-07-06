The Best Irish Whiskey: 15 Top Bottles for 2022

12. Dead Rabbit Irish Whiskey Get It

Any drinker with a nose for searching out the coolest bars in the world has likely sung the praises of famed cocktail haven and pub The Dead Rabbit in New York City. You can bring a piece of that experience home with you by way of this meticulously crafted Irish whiskey. It blends grain whiskey and Irish malt whiskey and concludes with a five-year finishing process in virgin American oak barrels.

[$37; totalwine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!