The Best Irish Whiskey: 15 Top Bottles for 2022

13. Glendalough Double Barrel Whiskey Get It

To get the most out of the single-grain mash bill, Glendalough doubles up the aging and uses American oak bourbon barrels and Oloroso sherry barrels to deliver a multi-faceted, complex, and distinctive final product. The dried fruit and spiced notes are a particular flavor standout (thanks to the sherry casks). Glendalough recommends you try this whiskey as many ways as possible, including in a cocktail, so don’t settle for always sipping it neat.

[$38; totalwine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!