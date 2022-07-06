The Best Irish Whiskey: 15 Top Bottles for 2022

15. Powers John’s Lane Get It

You’ve probably spotted Powers behind the bar at your favorite local Irish pub, but we’d wager it likely wasn’t the distillery’s John’s Lane release. The aroma pulls you in (tobacco, charred wood, dark chocolate), and the spice-meets-honey tasting notes will keep you coming back for more. If you want a slight step up from a tried-and-true pour of Powers, this should be your next Irish whiskey purchase.

[$33; drizly.com]

