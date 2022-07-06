Food & Drink

The Best Irish Whiskey: 15 Top Bottles for 2022

The Sexton Single Malt bottle on a white background. Irish whiskey
15
The Sexton Single Malt

2. The Sexton Single Malt

The Sexton blends both tradition and flair in its process and comes with an attractive bottle design—an underrated quality that should help it stand out on your bar cart (in addition to impressing your guests once poured, of course). The key here is the use of triple distillation in copper pot stills, but it’s the four-year finishing process in sherry casks that really imparts some serious character. 

[$25; totalwine.com]

