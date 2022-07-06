The Best Irish Whiskey: 15 Top Bottles for 2022

4. Redbreast 12 Year Old Get It

Every bar cart should be stocked with what you might call flagship options, in addition to rarer finds (more on those later). For Redbreast, that flagship pick is its 12-year-old Irish whiskey, which brings together malted and unmalted barley, and it’s finished with a process that incorporates both American oak bourbon barrels and Oloroso sherry casks.

[$56; totalwine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!